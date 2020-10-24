The Social Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Livermore (UUCiL) is proud to announce the formation of a new program to benefit local unhoused neighbors, who are in greater need than ever during this time of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The program is called ‘Friendship Bags’ and provides bags of much needed items to 45 recipients every month. The bags typically contain items such as a $5 fast food restaurant gift card, a wide range of small toiletry items, washcloths, garbage bags, pre-wrapped snacks, homemade cookies, and a bottle of fresh water. The recipients of these bags have been extremely grateful.
The Tri Valley community is invited to participate in supporting this program. Donations may be made at uucil.org. Click on ‘Donate, Give Online Now,’ and select ‘Homeless Outreach’ under ‘Select Fund’ menu; or send a check, made out to UUCiL, with ‘Homeless Outreach’ on the Memo line, to UUCiL, 1893 North Vasco Road, Livermore, California, 94551. Any amount would be greatly appreciated, and 100% of the funds will be directed to this program.
To donate small new toiletry items (toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, shampoo, soap, washcloths, razors, tampons, lip balm, body lotion, and wipes), leave a message at 925-447-8747 or office@uucil.org, and someone will respond as soon as possible. Due to the fact that these people have to carry all their possessions in their backpacks wherever they go, size and weight are significant limitations. As such, the items must be travel size if possible, or at least very small.
For information, visit uucil.org or call 925-447-8747. During this pandemic, services are held virtually. The community is welcome to attend; information can be found on the website.