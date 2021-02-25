REGIONAL, CA — Alameda County officials on Tuesday, Feb. 23, considered the idea of combining solar facilities with agricultural production for proposed developments in the region’s vacant lands.
But they decided that should not be their immediate focus.
Instead, the county Agricultural Advisory Commission voted 10-0 for its solar subcommittee to spend less of its time on the concept of “agrivoltaics” – a policy where solar panel farms are used to enhance crop growing – and spend the bulk of its time on other solar-related issues. This includes mapping areas where developers can build such facilities.
“I move that we do everything we can to recommend to the solar subcommittee, that they move forward to completion of a policy that may be presented to (county officials), and we leave the door open and we continue to work on agrivoltaics, as (part) of a comprehensive policy,” Commissioner Karl Wente said. “This is just a sliver of the pie.”
The panel’s discussion stemmed from the subcommittee’s recent work looking at agrivoltaics as a county policy, one that would hope to unite the proponents of green energy projects with environmentalists concerned about destroying open land. Proponents of agrivoltaics believe acres of solar panels can generate power and be used as devices to aid crop growth underneath, including providing shade, humidity and moisture retention. Officially, the definition of agrivoltaics is “the design and operation of infrastructure necessary to enhance agriculture and agricultural lands while concurrently producing photovoltaic power for electrical grid distribution.”
“There’s a lot of new research going on with agrivoltaics,” said commissioner Karen Sweet, a member of the subcommittee. “It’s an industry that we wanted to bring to you for your discussion.”
County Staff Planner Bruce Jensen said the idea blends ways to use land for productive agriculture with finding ways to reduce fossil fuel emissions going into the atmosphere.
Jensen showed photographs of berries growing under solar panels in a Chinese desert, generating solar power and food. He detailed how panels can help crops growing under them.
“Solar arrays can reduce heat stress on crops,” he said. “Blackberries are one kind of berry that could be grown underneath.”
Although many of the panel members who spoke appeared to find the topic interesting, most weren’t willing to roll forward with agrivoltaics as the county’s new solar policy.
“It would seem the field of agrivoltaics is really in its infancy, and given that I am concerned from a scientific perspective, if we as a county were to move forward with implementation there may be multiple adverse effects of agrivoltaics in the region,” Commissioner Katherine Boxer said. “I think we really are premature to even be discussing the integration of this language into any kind of county policy.”
She noted that more research needed to be conducted, citing one study that suggested the temperature had increased in one area where the practice of agrivoltaics was used.
Commissioner Larry Gosselin disagreed, saying the concept was nearly 40 years old with extensive research in Germany, as well as Arizona and Oregon. Gosselin said UC Berkeley, UC Merced and UC Davis have strong programs that teach agrivoltaics.
“There is commercial application going on right at this time,” Gosselin said.
Four of the six members of the public who called in to the virtual meeting to comment were against the idea. One said it had potential but cautioned against it.
Tamara Reus suggested that rooftop and urban solar should be the county’s priority.
“It makes the most sense,” Reus said. “It leaves agricultural lands alone … We’ve got time. We want to do our policy appropriately. We want to do what’s best for the county.”
Merlin Newton Sr. said he believed in distributed solar, with homes required to have rooftop panels and placing panels on large areas of land already covered with concrete.
“Those areas should be developed first,” Newton said.
Max Williams, a student at UC Berkeley who studies agrivoltaics, said he found the committee's idea really exciting, one that can help crop production and raise farm revenues.
“I think opening the door to the policy really encourages the development and we can learn about agrivoltaics in Livermore,” Williams said. “I’ve studied this a lot, and it has potential. Climate change isn’t going away any time soon.”
Chuck Moore, the commission’s chairman, said the policy was something worth investigating. He believed in moving toward solar to help the earth. But, he said, there should be other priorities.
“I believe that solar belongs on roofs, belongs on parking lots,” he said. “And before it ends up taking up any agricultural land.”
The concept came up just before the March 4 date, when the Alameda County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear an appeal of a controversial decision to build a 410-acre solar farm on open fields north of Livermore. The Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project pits a clean energy development against environmentalists. During a six-hour meeting in November, the Alameda County Board of Zoning Adjustments approved the plan, saying renewable energy was important for the battle against climate change. Several opponents appealed the decision to the Board of Supervisors.
During that meeting, about 60 people spoke. Many said they were proponents of green projects, but against ruining open fields in a scenic corridor of the Tri-Valley and hurting birds and other species that call it home. Others said the farm would violate Measure D, a ballot initiative passed 20 years ago to preserve agricultural land and wildlife.
Proponents, however, said the farm was necessary to produce solar power to support the nation’s goal to move from fossil fuels to clean energy.
Intersect to Pursue Incidental Take Permit, Compensatory Mitigation
In a letter dated Feb. 22, the Aramis applicant, Intersect Power, stated that it would pursue a voluntary incidental take permit with both the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The company also proposed to permanently project endangered species under a conservation easement.