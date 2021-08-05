When it comes to getting the job done, goats are some of Zone 7 Water Agency’s most versatile workers.
Going where human contraptions, such as mowing machines and tractors can’t maneuver, the four-legged employees from Goats R Us provide effective and efficient service to a variety of public agencies and private landowners year-round.
Zone 7 has been using the goats to eat bushes, weeds and even small trees in summer and winter, since a pilot program in 2017, said Colter Andersen, head of maintenance and operations at Zone 7.
In summertime, the problem with tall grass and bushes is the fire danger. In winter, the vegetation forces clumps of landscape into flood control channels, so the goats help stabilize the ground.
Unlike other grazing animals, goats leave the plant’s roots in the ground, an important consideration when dealing with protected plant species. Preservation also prevents denuding the landscape.
“The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department appreciates the goats’ work because having relatively short grass results in a smoldering level of fire instead of a fiery blaze by the time firefighting crews arrive,” said Andersen.
The program has worked so well, that Zone 7 currently has a two-year contract with Goats R Us, and Anderson said he intends to ask the board for another two-year deal. The cost is $160,000 per year.
This year, the goats started working on May 4, on the Arroyo Las Positas, near the auto dealership lots. The herd moves from time to time to different locations as additional customers are scheduled.
The goats draw the attention of people walking along the Zone 7 areas and the Pleasanton linear park west of Zone 7’s Lake 1, where water is stored. Andersen said people like to take their grandchildren to see the animals, but they need to keep a safe distance.
“It’s not a petting zoo,” he said.
The Orinda-based business was founded by Chilean-born Egon Oyarzun, whose father taught him how to train oxen to pull carts. After moving to the Bay Area, Oyarzun met his wife Terri, who also loved working with animals, and together they formed the business in 1995. Today, their son Zephyr works with them as well.
The business uses border collies, known the world over as the best breed to herd sheep because of their single-minded concentration on one animal in the herd; they also work well with goats.
The goats are tended by shepherds from Chile and other South American countries whose jobs include hiking the terrain with the crew, whistling commands to the dogs and ensuring all the goats are accounted for and penned up at the end of the day. The shepherds stay the night in a nearby trailer to make sure the goats are safe.
Goats R Us recently undertook a big project for the national nonprofit group, In Defense of Animals, rounding up 120 feral goats in 10 weeks on Catalina Island. The feral goats were eventually transferred to the Goats R Us ranch and have adjusted comfortably according to the company’s website.
For more information, visit www.goatsrus.com.