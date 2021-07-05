Soroptimist International of the Tri-Valley has presented its annual Violet Richardson Award, which recognizes young women for their volunteer efforts in the community, to Acacia Triplett, a student at Dublin High School, and Parul Gupta, a student at Foothill High School in Pleasanton.
The service club said Triplett, who received $1,000, was recognized for organizing the “Our Dublin” tee shirt project to promote unity.
The shirts featured five interracial fists and a quote from “The Hate U Give,” a young-adult novel and movie: “Your voices matter, your dreams matter, your lives matter. Be roses that grow in the concrete.”
Proceeds from the shirt sales will fund a future scholarship at Dublin High School.
Parul Gupta was recognized for creating an online peer tutoring program, “Edutine,” that matched student volunteers with classmates who needed academic help during the pandemic and online learning.
Gupta, who received $500 from the Soroptimists, has since formed a nonprofit organization to continue Edutine, a mesh of “education” and “quarantine.” For more information, go to www.edutine.com.
The Soroptimists presented the Dale Vaughn Bowen Scholarship to Maria Lourenco, a student at Foothill High. The scholarship, in honor of past Soroptimist member Dale Vaughn Bowen, goes to a student who has lost a parent to cancer. This year’s award was for $1,000.
The club’s “Live Your Dream Award” went to Jemica Hamilton, who is continuing to pursue an education while raising her son.