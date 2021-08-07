The second SPARC on the Park concert — featuring entertainment by Los Panderos, Open Strings and Ekobios — took place at Stockmen’s Park in Livermore July 31. Dancers of Los Panderos performed Mexican folk dances in colorful costumes. (Photo – Doug Jorgensen)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
Seven-year-old Kai Cumbers plays the piano that made its debut at Persimmon Place in Dublin during Piano in the Plaza, which started Aug. 1 and will run through Aug. 8. The event will help raise funds for Pennies for Kids, a nonprofit that he…
Latest News
- Library Sponsoring Scavenger Hunt
- Kool and the Gang's co-founder Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas dies aged 70
- SPARC on the Park Hosts Second Performance
- Museum to Host ‘Jacques Cousteau’
- Lucy Weekend Binge: Revisit ‘I Love Lucy’ & More Lucille Ball Favorites on Decades
- Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Answers Who is Mr. Jones
- Remembering Princess Diana, Olympics Final Weekend, ‘Family Game Fight,’ J.J. Abrams’ ‘UFO’
- Lauren Mayberry didn't want to 'alienate certain fans' with He Said She Said