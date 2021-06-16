Alameda County, CA – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing its second Spare the Air Alert in 2021 for smog Thursday, June 17.
Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy tomorrow. Light winds and hot temperatures, along with motor vehicle exhaust, will create unhealthy concentrations of ozone or smog. The Santa Clara Valley may also experience smoke impacts from wildfires in Arizona and the Southwest, although the smoke is aloft and is not expected to impact air quality.
“As many Bay Area residents return to their workplaces, unhealthy air and traffic congestion will become more frequent if we don’t find a better way of getting to work than driving,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “We can all help reduce air pollution by working remotely, taking transit or biking or walking instead of driving alone.”
Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.
Bay Area residents can find out if a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by:
Signing up for text alerts. To sign up, text the word “START” to the number 817-57
Visiting www.sparetheair.org or www.baaqmd.gov
Signing up for email or phone AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org/alerts