LIVERMORE — The Transcontinental Railroad, one of the greatest building projects in U.S. history, will be the subject of an online presentation next week.
Civil engineer and historian Paul Giroux will present historical photographs and animation, bringing to life the extraordinary project that made coast to coast travel possible in days rather than months. The railroad also sped the commercial, cultural and political development of a young nation.
Giroux’s talk, part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Giroux is an experienced engineer, who worked on projects such as Boston’s Big Dig freeway tunnel project and the Oakland Bay Bridge.
He has given nearly 300 lectures on major projects ranging from the Panama Canal to the Hoover Dam. He speaks to engineering schools 20 or 30 times a year, as well as to audiences in other popular venues.
Giroux appeared as a featured speaker at the Transcontinental Railroad sesquicentennial celebration in Sacramento in May 2019. He was also a principal speaker during the 125th anniversary of the New York Brooklyn Bridge’s opening.
For the Rae Dorough presentation, he said he will aim to “fill the void” between the popular and the technical, emphasizing “construction and engineering … but not so much in the weeds that people don’t understand it.”
He considers the building of the Civil War-era Transcontinental Railroad a “transformative event in the history of the United States … you could argue in the history of the world.”
Popular author Stephen Ambrose points out that while there were many local and regional railroads in Eastern U.S., Europe and elsewhere, the American Transcontinental Railroad was the first to span a broad continent.
Giroux said he admires Ambrose’s book on the Transcontinental Railroad, “Nothing Like It In the World.” He said that rail aficionados have challenged the accuracy of some historical details, but he considers these to be minor detractions from a valuable popular history.
He noted that rail experts regard David Bains’s “Empire Express” as the most accurate and comprehensive account of the project, although it is a challenging read at nearly twice the length of Ambrose’s book.
To Giroux, as well as to the many authors who have written about the project, the Transcontinental Railroad runs between its end points — the western one near the California Railroad Museum in Sacramento and the eastern one in Council Bluff, Iowa.
For local author and rail enthusiast Alan Frank, however, the Transcontinental Railroad was not complete until “the segment from Sacramento through the Livermore Valley to the Bay Area opened for service.”
Frank’s book, “Depot,” describes the rich history of trains in and around Livermore. It can be purchased through the Livermore Heritage Guild. Frank is now working on an expanded version of the book.
As for the Rae Dorough talk, Giroux plans to present the Transcontinental Railroad in an historical context that includes a discussion of competing political pressures for a northern route vs. a southern route in the pre-Civil War era.
He plans to discuss the “mind boggling” logistics of shipping construction supplies around Cape Horn to Sacramento, as well as the physical challenge and danger of grinding through the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada and other western mountains.
“With the equipment … and the people … and the knowledge they had, it’s humbling (to realize) what kind of production they achieved,” he said. “I’m perplexed at how they did achieve those kinds of production rates.”
Giroux’s presentation is scheduled to begin via Zoom at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10. The Rae Dorough Speaker Series asks for a $10 donation. To register, contact the Bankhead Theater box office by phone at 925-373-6800 or visit bit.ly/Indy_Railroad.