Among the usual spring events that have been cancelled due to fear of spreading COVID-19 are (clockwise from top left) the Valley Spokesman Cinderella Bike Ride, Bankhead Theater events, Dublin Easter Eggstravaganza, Livermore Half Marathon, Pleasanton Run for Education, and the Alameda County Good Guys Car Show. Photos are from events in previous years. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
On March 13, Pleasanton Military Families hosted their Spring Pack Out to support our deployed men and women serving overseas. The community was invited to help pack hundreds of care boxes with food, clothing and comfort items for our militar…
