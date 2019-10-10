Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare is pleased to announce two appointments to its Board of Directors: John Sensiba has been appointed as Board Chair, while Aaron Salyapongse, MD, joins the board for his first term.
Sensiba has served on the ValleyCare Board since 2009 and was previously elected board chair in 2013. During his tenure he has worked on the Audit, Executive Compensation, Board Quality and Governance/Nominating committees of the Board of Directors.
“I am honored to have been asked to chair the Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare board of directors,” Sensiba said. “I am grateful for the privilege of working on behalf of our community and the 1,000 plus professionals that care for our wellbeing at ValleyCare.”
Sensiba is a CPA and is the managing partner of Sensiba San Filippo, a top ten regional accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in Pleasanton. He brings over 30 years of experience in professional accounting, business consulting and tax advisory services. In 2015, he was awarded the prestigious Mayor’s Award by the City of Pleasanton and was named Pleasanton’s Man of the Year for his role as Board Chair during ValleyCare Health System’s affiliation with Stanford Health Care.
“I am thrilled that John has agreed to serve again as Chair of our Board of Directors,” said Rick Shumway, SHC - ValleyCare President and CEO. “John is well-respected in the community and his range of experience and community involvement will continue to be valuable to the organization.”
During Dr. Aaron Salyapongse’s first term on the SHC-VC Board of Directors, he will be supporting the Quality and Service Committee as well as the Credentials, Policies and Procedures Committee. He has been elected to an initial term of two years.
Salyapongse graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He earned his medical degree from the St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco, Calif. In addition to providing high quality general orthopedic care, Salyapongse completed a total joint fellowship at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, Mass., where he trained extensively in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the hip and knee.
“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Aaron Salyapongse to the Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare Board of Directors,” said Shumway. “Aaron is a well-respected physician within our hospital and community, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be an asset to our organization.”
Salyapongse is a certified instructor for Anterior Approach hip replacement. He has performed over 2,000 Anterior Approach hip surgeries, and travels nationally to teach other surgeons how to perform this revolutionary procedure. He is also pioneering the use of digital technology for education, rehabilitation, and recovery from hip and knee surgery.
In 2007, Salyapongse performed the first surgery in Northern California using a minimally invasive technique that did not require dislocation of the hip to insert the prosthesis. Until that point, all hip replacement surgeries, whether minimally invasive or the traditional open method, required the dislocation of the hip to implant the artificial hip.
“Dr. Salyapongse enjoys a well-deserved excellent reputation among patients, peers and staff in the Tri-Valley medical community and beyond,” said Sensiba. “His deep understanding of what is necessary to provide high quality medical care to our patients will bring great value to the leadership team and our community.”
Salyapongse serves as chief of orthopedics at Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare. He resides in the Tri-Valley and enjoys spending free time with his family.