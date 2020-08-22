Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare in Pleasanton has been recognized by numerous rating and accrediting organizations for quality and safety, as well as for excellence in several specialties.
U.S. News and World Report named Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare the No. 37 hospital in California - No. 7 in the Bay Area - with high performance in colon cancer, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
“This is a tremendous step forward for our organization and for our community, and it represents amazing progress on the journey that we’re on to become the finest community-based, academic-affiliated health system in the U.S.,” said Rick Shumway, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare. “This recognition only comes with a tremendous amount of hard work, dedication and commitment to our patients.”
Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare also recently received the following accolades:
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded the hospital five stars, an honor given to less than 10 percent of hospitals in the U.S.
The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that measures safety and quality of hospitals, issued the hospital an A, a grade received by only a third of U.S. hospitals.
Newsweek named Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare one of the best maternity hospitals in the nation; only 231 U.S. hospitals made the list.
The American Heart Association gave the hospital a Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award, the highest recognition possible in the first year of a medical center’s stroke program, for treatment that adheres to national evidence-based standards.
The American College of Radiology has designated the hospital a lung cancer screening center in recognition of its safe and effective imaging for detection of lung cancer.
Blue Cross Blue Shield designated the hospital Blue Distinction Center Plus for its expertise and cost efficiency in bariatric surgery.
In addition, the hospital was selected to participate in the National Institutes of Health’s Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trials to evaluate leading therapeutics for COVID-19.
These accolades reflect Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare’s continuing improvement toward a goal of delivering world-class health care, research and medical education to the greater East Bay.
“Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare strives for excellence in clinical care, research and education,” said David Svec, MD, chief medical officer. “We are thrilled by these results and achievements from our providers and staff. The awards show all the work and dedication to deliver world-class health care in the East Bay for our patients and families. We will continue to focus on delivering outstanding clinical results, innovative programs and therapies, and leading education programs.”