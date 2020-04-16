The Valley’s three cities are working on a plan with Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare to set up a temporary COVID-19 testing facility at the county fairgrounds.
Unlike testing facilities in Hayward and Fremont, which are operated by first responders, the fairgrounds facility in Pleasanton would be run by medical personnel brought in by Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare, said Dublin City Manager Linda Smith.
The facility could test up to 200 people per day, Smith reported at an April 7 Dublin City Council meeting.
Staff from Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton are collaborating to support the special facility with city funds, said Smith. She did not get into details, because the idea is still under discussion, but she added that something might be announced this week.
Pleasanton Leads in COVID-19 Cases
The Alameda County Public Health Department developed an online dashboard to indicate the number of COVID-19-related cases and deaths, broken down by statistics for all cities in the county.
Pleasanton led the Valley with 44 cases at the end of Monday, April 13. The city has a population of 82,000, according to a U.S. Census estimated update in 2018.
Some 29 cases were among Livermore’s 90,000 people. There were 18 in Dublin, where the population is 63,000, according to a recent U.S. Census estimate.
Santa Rita Jail, where both staff and prisoners were afflicted, reported 15 cases.
Countywide, 843 cases and 23 deaths were reported. They include 36 cases and one death in Berkeley, which has its own public health department.
Warning on Racism Against Asians
Dublin City Councilman Shawn Kumagai called on Asians and Asian-Americans to report incidents of harassment in relation to COVID-19. Individuals being blamed and harassed for the so-called Asian origins of the virus should report such incidents to Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council at a3pcon.org or to 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.
Kumagai is an Asian-Pacific Islander who has spoken out about discrimination in Dublin and the Valley. He said there have been violent incidents reported in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where Asians were spit on and blamed for starting the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council at a3pcon.org or
TV 30 Helps Purify Zoom Problem
The video-conferencing site Zoom has seen a boom of popularity due to shelter-in-place orders forcing students and employees to work from home.
However, the FBI published a warning on March 30 to report hackers were getting into Zoom software and modifying the teleconferencing to run their own messages, including pornography in at-home school use learning.
In Maine, hackers took over the Bath City Council meeting April 5 and superimposed crude drawings on the screens, which forced the city council to end its meeting, according to the Bangor Daily News.
TV30, a Tri-Valley television network, can pick up a meeting from a Zoom transmission sent to its control room and filter unsolicited content. The network can then send the program live to viewers watching from TV sets or live-streaming on the TV30 website.
The station performed this role with the April 7 Dublin City Council. It worked very well, said TV30 General Manager Melissa Tench-Stevens.
Tench-Stevens said that she plans to meet with staff in Livermore and Pleasanton to see if they were interested in setting up the same service. Doug Alessio, Livermore administrative services director, confirmed he and City Clerk Marie Weber have communicated with TV30 for possible use of their technology.
To read the FBI’s warning and tips for using teleconferencing safely, visit https://bit.ly/3ck7cAM.