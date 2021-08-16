The Stanford Blood Center is offering anyone who donates blood in August a chance to win an Apple Watch. Eight watches will be given away.
In addition, anyone who donates blood this month and schedules their next donation, will be entered in a drawing for a Peloton Bike.
Blood can be donated at any Stanford Blood Center or during a mobile community blood drive. Mobile blood drives are currently scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Bernal Park in Pleasanton and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Livery Shopping Center in Danville.