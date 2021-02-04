Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week extending the state’s pandemic-driven moratorium on evictions through June 30.
SB 91 also allocates $2.6 billion in federal funds to aid tenants most at-risk because of unpaid rent and to reimburse property owners. Property owners who agree to waive 20% of unpaid rents will be eligible to receive 80% of past-due rents between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.
“Today, we took the boldest action in the nation to protect California renters and support mom and pop landlords,” said state Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, following passage of SB 91.
The moratorium on evictions had been set to expire at the end of January.
The legislation pauses evictions for tenants who declare under penalty of perjury that they are unable to pay all or part of their rent for a pandemic-related reason. Although tenants remain responsible for unpaid rents, landlords cannot use that as basis for an eviction, even after the moratorium ends.
The new State Rental Assistance Program will begin accepting applications from property owners and tenants in March.