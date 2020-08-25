The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual event with Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who terms out this year, after serving the Tri-Valley since 1996. Join in to hear from him on his successes, challenges, and what's coming up for the region. With a population of over 1.6 million people, 14 incorporated cities and urban and rural unincorporated areas, Alameda County has been at the forefront of policies and programs that established its leadership in county and regional planning in the areas of transportation, land use, air quality, public safety, healthcare and economic development. While Alameda County is recognized statewide and nationally for its initiatives, challenges remain, and Haggerty has been a strong voice for the Tri-Valley in address-ing these challenges.The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 27, from noon -1:30 p.m. Contact the Livermore Chamber of Commerce or go to http://bit.ly/INDY_Supervisor_Scott_Haggerty for more information.
Construction Takes Place at Dublin High School. The result will be a brand-new engineering and science building. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
