Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) edged out Dublin in the annual CAASPP test results, which were announced Oct. 9.
The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress test is given to students in public schools and public charter schools. Tests administered in late April and early May measured academic performance in 2018-19, compared to the previous school year.
In Pleasanton, 78.9% met or exceeded the standard for English Language Arts (ELA) and 75% for math.
“The 2018-2019 CAASPP scores are one of a number of measures that help inform our collective work in supporting the success and providing needed supports for every student,” Superintendent David Haglund said.
“While we are pleased with our continued high levels of achievement, we continue to have important work ahead of us — especially as it relates to closing achievement and opportunity gaps for specific student subgroups,” Haglund acknowledged.
In Dublin, 78.4% met or exceeded the standard for ELA, and 73.4% did the same in math.
This year's CAASPP results are a testament to the value Dublin teachers bring to our community,” Superintendent Dave Marken said. "They have a gift for inspiring their students to dig deeper. Exceptional teachers, involved parents, and motivated students help maintain our academic excellence and make Dublin a great place to learn.”
In Livermore, 62.9% met or exceeded ELA standards, and 50.1% did so in math.
“Overall, our students continue to outperform the state and the (countywide average) in both math and ELA,” district spokeswoman Philomena Rambo noted. “Over the past five years, our ELA scores have improved by five points with a 0.67 point increase from the 2017-18 school year. Our math scores, while gaining 6.2 points over the past five years saw a decrease of 0.88 points from the 2017-18 school year.”
“We still have room to grow. Our district has developed, and is implementing, a district-wide mathematics plan that is focused on improving math achievement” in all grades, Rambo said.
The Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE) reported that 116,000 students in 18 school districts in the county took the test. Cumulatively, their scores averaged out to 56.6% in ELA, and 49% in math. The county continued to outperform state averages.
Statewide, the averages yielded 50.8% in ELA, and 39.7% in math. A more detailed statistical analysis will be released in December.