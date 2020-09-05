OptumInsight, a Minnesota-based healthcare consulting firm, will develop a new COVID-19 data reporting system for California.
California Chief Information Officer Amy Tong said the new standalone system would “reduce labor-intensive collection processes and minimize delays in reporting data so that public health experts across the state have swift access to the tools and data they need to prevent COVID-19 transmission and respond to new cases and outbreaks.”
The system is expected to supplement the state’s current disease registry system known as CalREDIE.
The California Department of Public Health has signed a renewable, 6-month, $15.3 million contract with Optiminsight, a subsidiary of the UnitedHealth Group, with a grant from the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The first phase of the system is expected to be up and running in October.