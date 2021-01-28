REGIONAL —There is an adage in California that goes, “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.”
But instead of fighting, the California Water Commission (CWC) is looking for opportunities to hear from local agencies on water infrastructure projects.
The CWC recently wrapped up a series of public workshops intended to determine the opportunity for a state role in financing water conveyance projects that meet the challenges of a changing climate. A water conveyance project is one that moves water, either through natural waterways like creeks, rivers and streams, or through man-made structures, such as pipes, ditches or canals.
“The workshops are an acknowledgement that conveyance is an important part of our water system,” said Laura Jensen, CWC assistant executive officer. “There’s a need to think about what a state investment might look like to both improve what we have now, or repair what we have now to be more resilient to the changes that are happening now, and we expect to continue in a changing climate. We’re trying to get a feel for what the priorities are in each region, but we’re not looking to create a comprehensive list of projects.”
Each of the four workshops focused on a different geographic region of the state. The Jan. 12 session concentrated on Northern California and was hosted by the Northern California Water Association (NCWA).
“Water suppliers in Northern California serve water for multiple benefits, including cities and rural communities, farms, fish, birds, wildlife and recreation,” said David J. Guy, NCWA president. “The conveyance of water is important for climate and water resilience in this region. We encourage active participation in this workshop to explore how conveyance projects can best serve these various beneficial purposes into the future.”
During discussions of California water conveyance projects, the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP) was the elephant in the room. Expected to cost $22 billion and take 15 years to build, the DCP is the latest iteration of plans to draw water from the northern reaches of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The water would then be conveyed into the Central Valley and Southern California as far as San Diego through the existing network of State Water Project canals. Under Gov. Jerry Brown, the project was referred to as WaterFix and consisted of a pair of 35-mile-long tunnels buried 150 feet underground through the heart of the Delta. Gov. Gavin Newsom scaled the project down to a single tunnel with the introduction of the Water Resilience Portfolio, and WaterFix became the DCP.
Despite the significance of the DCP, it was not a workshop topic. The California Department of Water Resources is the state’s lead agency on the tunnel project and is managing the public process for that initiative. As such, DCP falls outside of CWC’s purview.
Workshop participant Carol Mahoney, Zone 7 manager of integrated water resources, said the DCP has wide-ranging implications for her agency. But with it off the table for discussion, she focused on other projects that would improve water delivery resiliency for the Tri-Valley. One such project is the Transfer-Bethany Pipeline – an initiative spearheaded by the Contra Costa Water District that will connect Zone 7 with the Los Vaqueros Reservoir. It will provide redundancy in the Zone 7 infrastructure that does not exist today.
“For us, we talked about the idea of effectively getting water to the Livermore Valley when it’s needed,” Mahoney said. “That is our big concern, because 80% of our water does come through the Delta. That’s our source. It’s important to this valley to be able to move water here when it’s needed. Those are the projects that are going to be most beneficial to Zone 7 outside of the Delta Conveyance Project.”
Newsom’s Water Resilience Portfolio served as the impetus for the workshops. Introduced in April 2019 and finalized in July 2020, the portfolio is the Newsom administration’s blueprint for equipping California to cope with more extreme droughts and floods, rising temperatures, declining fish populations, and over-reliance on groundwater, among other water-related challenges.
According to the CWC, existing conveyance structures are aging and in need of repair. Additionally, climate change will require new and improved connections designed for different purposes than the state’s historic infrastructure. The commission’s objective is to learn about regional conveyance needs and priorities that align with the goals of the resilience portfolio.
“The end result of this will be a white paper with recommendations that goes out to state policymakers that may be used to craft bond language that looks at bond funding for investment in water infrastructure,” Jensen said. “We are looking to make high-level suggestions about how to think about projects that come before the state – what kind of criteria do we use to evaluate them.”
Jensen expects the commission’s recommendations to be available for public comment later this spring