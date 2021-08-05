Elected officials and community advocates are fighting against state housing laws that will destroy single-family neighborhoods, increase costs of housing, and worsen climate change.
Organizers from northern and southern California anticipate 500 or more participants on a statewide Zoom call on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 to 11:30 am. This event will educate participants about the negative consequences of two key housing bills—Senate Bills 9 and 10—which accelerate density and gentrification but fail to provide solutions for increasing the water supply or funding for infrastructure to support density. Legislators have promoted the bills as if they will meet the need for affordable housing, but they do not.
Legislators gloss over the negative impacts of density: congestion, loss of parking, privacy, and safety; loss of trees and greenery that protect air quality, ground water retention, and cooling; consolidation of wealth in fewer and fewer hands, and the loss of decision-making by locally elected officials who know their communities.
Town Hall speakers include Dan Carrigg, former Deputy Executive Director and Legislative Director for the League of California Cities, and now Senior Policy Advisor, Renne Public Policy Group (RPPG); Maria Kalban, founder of United Neighbors and Chair of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association Legislative Committee; Lynetta McElroy, community leader in Leimert Park, the heart of the Los Angeles Black Community, and Marcel Rodarte, Executive Director, California Contract Cities Association. Sharon Byrne, United Nations Association and UN Women, will present a fast-paced Action Plan.
Organizer Beatriz (Bea) Dieringer, Mayor of Rolling Hills in Southern California, said, “These bills provide a huge gift to developers and real estate investors. They also create an enormous risk of death during wildfires in high fire hazard severity zones, with limited evacuation routes.”
