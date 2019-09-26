The Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association on Monday was guaranteed approval of design, monuments, buildings and memorials surrounding Stockmen’s Park.
An amendment to the Stockmen’s Association agreement with the city was approved unanimously by the city council. It gives the Stockmen’s Association the authority to approve the design of the cultural and commercial uses surrounding Stockmen’s Park. The intent is to ensure that these uses are developed in an acceptable manner and do not overshadow the park. The cultural uses include the proposed black box theater and science center.
The Stockmen’s Association asked for the change because they are concerned that an initiative on next year’s ballot would change Stockmen’s Park “as it was intended to be built with the agreement we had with the city,” said Dave Finster, a Stockmen’s Association director.
Supporters of the proposed Central Park Plan initiative said if voters approve the proposal it would not affect the Stockmen’s Association’s review rights. “The initiative does not change those rights in any way, shape or form,” said Jean King, one of the leaders of the Central Park Plan, reading a statement from Citizens For A Livermore Central Park on behalf of Tamara Reus, secretary.
Granting the Stockmen’s Association veto power over downtown development may have the effect of invalidating their rights under the original agreement, King said. “A local government may not contract away its power to make decisions involving land use to a third party,” she noted.
City Attorney Jason Alcala was asked about the legal implications of giving the Stockmen’s Association veto power. “I was actually startled by this statement,” Alcala said. “The clauses are legal. They will be defensible and we will prevail” if the matter needs to be decided in court, he stated.
Mayor John Marchand commented that the city’s downtown plan was developed with cooperation and input from residents, the city, and the Stockmen’s Association. “The community came together to create this plan,” he said, and the 1962 agreement with the Stockmen’s Association “is our heritage, and we value that.”
Livermore is locked in a contentious battle between two visions for developing the downtown area surrounding Stockmen’s Park: The city’s “Approved Downtown Plan” and the citizen group’s “Central Park Plan.” The plans are similar in their essentials; both include park land, parking, a hotel, retail, residential and cultural facilities. They differ in location, size and nature of the development projects.
A ballot initiative proposing the city adopt the Central Park Plan is set for the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.