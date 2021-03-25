ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — The House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led resolution (Thursday, March 18) to remove Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee because of reports that a Chinese spy targeted him six years ago.
The House voted on party lines 218-200 to table House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s resolution introduced earlier in the day. McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) had called the Democrat a threat to national security. Swalwell represents Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, Sunol and 11 Contra Costa County communities.
Three Republicans — Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Michael Guest of Mississippi and David Joyce of Ohio — voted “present,” the equivalent of not taking a position.
McCarthy said in December that he wanted Swalwell off the panel following an Axios report that said a Chinese spy had cozied up to politicians by raising funds and working at field events. Swalwell — photographed with the woman he knew as Christine Fang — said in response to the report that he cut ties to Fang when he learned her true identity from the FBI, which, he said, had found he had done nothing wrong.
McCarthy indicated last week that he planned to introduce the motion after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reappointed Swalwell to serve on the Intelligence Committee. In early 2020, the committee’s hearings resulted in the first of former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.
“Swalwell engaged in a years-long relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, and his conduct makes clear he has no place serving on the committee in charge of America's top secrets,” McCarthy charged on Twitter after filing the motion.
Swalwell responded on Twitter, pointing out that McCarthy failed to mention “multiple FBI statements of no wrongdoing.”
In its December report, Axios reported that Fang Fang — her real name — was an operative for China’s Ministry of State Security and targeted various politicians deemed on the rise. The article said the FBI had not found Swalwell had provided any confidential information to Fang or done anything wrong.
Swalwell’s office said at the time that Swalwell cooperated with the FBI’s investigation and did not comment for the Axios story “to protect information that might be classified.”
“The FBI has now reaffirmed that Rep. Swalwell was never suspected of wrongdoing in this matter,” Swalwell’s office said in December. “In addition, the Republican and Democratic congressional leadership were informed that Rep. Swalwell was not suspected of wrongdoing. No concerns were raised on either side of the aisle at that time or over the past five years.”
Swalwell, an outspoken Trump critic, said at the time that the information was apparently leaked to Axios about a year ago, during the impeachment hearings.
Axios’ story said Fang got close to the politicians through fundraising, networking personal charisma and romantic or sexual relationships with two Midwestern mayors from 2011-2015.
Other targets, according to Axios, were U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, who was not in Congress at the time, but now represents Fremont and other surrounding communities; Tulsi Gabbard, who formerly represented Hawaii; Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena); and former U.S. Rep. Mike Honda, who was defeated by Khanna in 2016.
Following the story’s publication, Pelosi said she had no problem with Swalwell, but McCarthy immediately called for Swalwell to be removed from the Intelligence Committee, saying he was jeopardizing national security.
Two weeks ago, Swalwell sued Trump, Donald Trump Jr., former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama in federal court, again accusing them of inciting the riot.
Earlier last week, Swalwell said that he was ready to carry on his work with the committee.
"I'm eager to continue the important work of protecting Americans and supporting the hard-working heroes of our Intelligence community,” Swalwell said. “And I thank Speaker Pelosi and Chairman (Adam) Schiff for their support and confidence.”