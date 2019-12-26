The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is announcing that the permissible burn season for stubble fires within the Bay Area closes on Tuesday, December 31. Under Air District policy, permissive burn days will not be declared when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect.
Open burning is regulated because of its impact on air quality. Certain fires for agricultural purposes, flood control, fire training and the prevention of fire hazards, among other purposes, are allowed when weather conditions are favorable for smoke dispersion. Many open burns are limited to specified periods throughout the year. Each day of the year is designated as either a ‘burn’ or a ‘no burn’ day. Permissible fires can only be set during their established burn season on a designated burn day.
Open burning requirements apply to the nine-county Bay Area region, including Alameda County. The Air District’s open burning regulation (Regulation 5) is available at: www.baaqmd.gov/rules. Open burn information is also available through the district’s toll-free number at 1-800-HELP-AIR (435-7247).