Lehigh Names Two from Pleasanton to Dean’s List
Two students from Pleasanton, Nolan Jetter and Kairan Gu, were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Lehigh University. To be named to the Dean’s List, students at the private university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, must achieve a 3.6 grade point average or better.
Bennett Receives History Prize at Grove City
Nathaniel Bennett, from Pleasanton, received the Phi Alpha Theta History Prize this year at Grove City College. The award recognizes a senior at the private college in Grove City, Pennsylvania, for scholarship, historical research and writing, and contributions to the historical discipline on campus.
Honor Society Inducts Local Students
Three students from the Tri-Valley were recently inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at the University of California, Davis. Accepted into the 124-year-old honor society were Andy Li, from Dublin; Grace Choe, from Livermore; and Vishal Harnoor, from Pleasanton.
Wheaton Inducts De Pretis into Honor Society
Matteson De Pretis, from Pleasanton, has been inducted into the Wheaton College Scholastic Honor Society. De Pretis was recognized by the private Christian university in Wheaton, Illinois, for her academic excellence in anthropology. She also received the college’s Ivan J. Fahs Student Paper Award, an annual student competition sponsored by the Sociology and Anthropology Department.
Madera Named to President’s List at Alabama
Melissa Madera, from Dublin, was named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama after achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the spring semester.
Sydow Named to President’s List at Charleston
Patrick Sydow, a biology major from Pleasanton, was named to the President’s List at the College of Charleston for the spring semester. To be named to the President’s List at the college in Charleston, South Carolina, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.8 or better.
Fairfield Makes Dean’s List at Lewis University
Briana Fairfield, from Livermore, was named to the Dean’s List at Lewis University for the spring semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students at the private Catholic university in Romeoville, Illinois, must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better. Fairfield is majoring in forensic criminal investigation.
Tri-Valley Students Earn Honors at Georgia Tech
Three students from the Tri-Valley earned Faculty Honors for achieving a 4.0 grade point average for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Recognized for their academic achievement were Pranav Datta, from Pleasanton; Megan Fannin, from Dublin; and Ananth Kumar, from Pleasanton.
Brandt Named to Dean’s List at Community College
Parker Brandt, from Livermore, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. To be named to the Dean’s List at
the college in Paducah, Kentucky, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.