Sarah Suresh, a 10th grader at Granada High School in Livermore, is serving as an ambassador for the Inspiring Role Models Virtual Conference, designed to encourage youth to follow their passions and promote interest in careers involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
The conference, organized by the Michigan Youth Empowerment Foundation, will be Aug. 7-8.
As a volunteer ambassador, Suresh’s role is to encourage local youths to sign up for the free conference, which will include presentations from business, government, and academic leaders.
Scheduled speakers include Khalil “Army” Armstead, founder of Regime Music Group; Danielle Boyer, founder of the Steam Connection; Naomi Porter, CEO of Spice It Up and Bright Futures; Dilara Sumbul, author and editor at Dear Asian Youth; Eden Full Goh, founder of Mobot and SunSaluter; and Shuheng Zhang, a Lang Lang International Music Foundation scholar.
For more information, go to www.myebeat.com/irm-event/.