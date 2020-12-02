REGIONAL — Three Pleasanton high school students contracted COVID-19 after attending a party over the holiday break, ultimately leading to the closure of camp activities in the district.
Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) spokesman Patrick Gannon stated that the students’ parents reported the news to the school district over the weekend.
Students from Amador, Foothill and Village high schools attended the party, suspected of being the source of the problem. To maintain the privacy of those infected, patients’ names and conditions are not disclosed publicly.
Party attendees made up members of the schools’ bands and athletics camps that previously met on campuses to practice. Due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, all of the camp activities have been suspended at least through the end of the semester, Dec. 18.
No adults connected with the activities have reported confirmed COVID-19 infections, said Gannon.
The district is continuing to learn more about who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the informal social gathering.
A letter that went out to the Amador Valley community over the signature of Principal Josh Butterfield stated, “The decision to close our camps is disheartening. However, due to the choices that were made by students and in the absence of a definitive list of attendees, we must take steps to prioritize the safety of all our students and staff in these programs.”
The letter reminded students that maintaining social distance and wearing masks will make everyone safer. It also referred to information from Alameda County Public Health Department about gatherings during the holidays. Officials encouraged students to find alternative ways to connect and celebrate in order to reduce risks.
Butterfield’s letter closed with the statement, “Our thoughts go out to any students or family members who have been impacted by COVID-19, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”
Newsom Hints at Deep Shutdown
The news of COVID-19 in the school district goes hand in hand with health officials’ decisions to tighten social interaction rules. Alameda County fell from the more permissive red tier on the state’s COVID-19 risk map to the most restrictive purple tier.
Even more forbidding was a Nov. 30 press conference by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signaled a possible return to a stay-at-home order similar to that in mid-March. Case counts are now trending upward again in most counties in the state.
According to Newsom, the seven-day average in new daily cases was 14,657 on Monday, compared to 9,881 at the height of the summer surge in July.
Newsom also said that as of Monday, 58% of Bay Area health care system beds were occupied. By Dec. 24, that will rise to 78% — numbers that are very close to those for the whole state. The Thanksgiving holiday will play its part in that increase, he said. In the Valley, as of Nov. 25, the Alameda County Health Department reported there were 1,365 cases of COVID-19 in Livermore, 733 in Pleasanton and 495 in Dublin.
What About a Return to School?
The Valley’s three school districts are waiting to hear word about when they can have students back on campus. All three are using distance learning.
Some Dublin teachers show up for classes to teach online from their classrooms. Administrators also work on-site. All who enter the campus must sign in every day on district software and answer questions about whether they show any signs of coronavirus, said district spokesman Chip Dehnert. Personnel will not undergo testing until more people return to campus, at which time, the district will engage a testing company that can handle a high volume of testing monthly, Dehnert explained.
The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) will proceed in a similar fashion, implementing testing requirements once the campus sees a return of more students, Deputy Superintendent Chris Van Schaack reported. He said that there are about 200 students on campus in special education classes and in need of other intensive forms of help. The school board does not believe that it is safe for students to return before Jan. 19.
In connection with parent preferences on students returning to school, the LVJUSD released the results of its survey on Nov. 20. According to the analysis, most of the schools show that approximately 60% of the parents favor at-home learning; 38% would like their children to return.
Pleasanton will continue to ready the teachers for the day they can return students to campus. Like other districts, Pleasanton Unified School District will implement testing for staff.
“The state and Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) announced a return to the highly restrictive purple tier on the California COVID Dashboard,” PUSD Superintendent David Haglund said. “This was due to the current rapid and widespread increase in COVID-19 cases. While this is disheartening, it should serve as a vital call to action for us to adhere to current health guidance as the holiday season approaches. The ways in which we adjust activities and behaviors will pave the way for a return to some kind of normalcy."