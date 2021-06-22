Students at two Livermore elementary schools this year planted native California trees donated by Western Star Nurseries for Earth Week Tri-Valley.
Anne Rosedin’s third graders at Marylin Avenue Elementary planted a Coast Live Oak on the edge of the school’s playing field, while Shani Shortridge’s first graders at Emma Smith Elementary planted a pair of Western Redbuds near the school’s entrance.
Students at three other Livermore schools -- Altamont Creek, Jackson Avenue Elementary, and Granada High School -- will plant donated trees in the fall.
Six trees were donated to Tri-Valley Citizens’ Climate Education, which worked with the schools to help students with the planting.