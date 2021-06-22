LIV - Tree Planting.jpg

Students from elementary schools in Livermore helped plant trees in honor of Earth Week 2021.  (Photo courtesy of Ann Brown)

Students at two Livermore elementary schools this year planted native California trees donated by Western Star Nurseries for Earth Week Tri-Valley.

Anne Rosedin’s third graders at Marylin Avenue Elementary planted a Coast Live Oak on the edge of the school’s playing field, while Shani Shortridge’s first graders at Emma Smith Elementary planted a pair of Western Redbuds near the school’s entrance.

Students at three other Livermore schools -- Altamont Creek, Jackson Avenue Elementary, and Granada High School -- will plant donated trees in the fall.

Six trees were donated to Tri-Valley Citizens’ Climate Education, which worked with the schools to help students with the planting.