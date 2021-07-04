Several kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be exploring downtown Livermore, asking questions such as “how high” and “how many,” as part of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s summer game, Math Passport.
The students will visit 10 locations in the city, beginning with the Civic Center Library, to solve grade-level math problems. Solving one problem unlocks the next destination, such as the Bankhead Theater, the fire station, the Donut Wheel.
The Math Passport game, sponsored by the Livermore Valley Education Foundation, combines geocaching with solving math problems to help students maintain their math skills over the summer.
For more information, go to livermoreschools.org/mathpassport.