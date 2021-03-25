Shading the state’s 4,000 miles of open canals with solar panels could save 63 billion gallons of water annually while generating 13 gigawatts of renewable energy, according to a new study from the University of California.
The Solar AquaGrid study looked at the benefits of erecting a modular system of solar panels to cover exposed aqueducts, such as the South Bay Aqueduct, a branch of the California Aqueduct, that runs through Alameda County and supplies about half the water used in the Livermore-Amador Valley, East Bay, and Silicon Valley areas.
It found that covering the canals could prevent an estimated 63 billion gallons of water from being lost to evaporation, enough to meet the residential needs of more than 2 million people or irrigate about 50,000 acres of farmland. In addition, the solar panels would have the capacity to generate about half the additional renewable energy California needs by 2030 to meet the state’s decarbonization goals.
“The Solar AquaGrid model provides a combined, integrated response to addressing our water/energy nexus,” said Roger Bales, director of the university’s Water Security and Sustainability Research Initiative based at Merced.
“It can help address California’s underlying vulnerabilities while meeting both state and federal level commitments to produce renewable energy, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate climate change,” Bales said. “Solutions such as these are not only viable but more urgently needed than ever before, particularly as the region returns to what many researchers refer to as a paleo-drought, a worst-case scenario for water managers.”
Brandi McKuin, with the University of California, Santa Cruz, and lead author of the report, said researchers “were surprised by the significant evaporation savings, which we project to be as much as 82%. That amount of water can make a significant difference in water-short regions.”
Because the solar panels would shade the canals from direct sunlight, McKuin said they would also curtail the growth of aquatic weeds and reduce maintenance costs by as much as $40,000 per mile. She added that the residual evaporation would help cool the solar panels, increasing their efficiency in converting sunlight to electricity.
“What is most compelling about this study is when you tally up the multiple benefits,” Bales said. “Solar-over-canals represents the sort of shift in thinking that California and the world needs as we transition our economy and infrastructure to a fossil-free, sustainable future.”
The study was reported in the journal Nature Sustainability.