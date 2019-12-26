A $38.3 million settlement with a property owner clears the way for Dublin Unified School District to start building a new high school in the east side of the district.
The district condemned the land in October 2018. However, there was a dispute over how much to compensate the developer who owns the land.
A court date was set for January 2020, but the settlement came at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting, in a 5-0 vote.
The 23.46-acre site is located between Central Parkway and Chancery Lane, near Dublin Boulevard. The district expects to break ground next summer, and have the first phase ready in time for the opening of the school year in fall of 2022.
The land was owned by Grafton Station LLC. The Dublin City Council in 2015 rejected the company’s plan to build homes on the land after neighbors objected to density and potential traffic impacts.
The school district kept neighbors’ concerns about the site in mind. Residents living within 600 feet of the development were notified, which is twice the normal notification distance.
Superintendent Dave Marken said in a news release that during negotiations with the developer, the district held many stakeholder meetings, showed design options, and approved the final site plan concept and educational program in June.
The first phase of the new high school, which doesn’t yet have a name, will be a three-story classroom tower to accommodate 1,300 students. There also will be an administration building, student union, kitchen, library, gym, visual and performing arts classrooms, all-weather track and synthetic field, four overhead field lights, eight tennis courts and approximately 500 parking spaces.
The first phase will cost $166.6 million. Of that amount, $158.8 million will be funded by Measure H, which was approved by voters in June 2016. The remaining $8.2 million will come from impact fees paid by developers.
The second phase will accommodate another 1,237 students in a second three-story classroom tower. Other additions include a theater, bleachers, visual and performing arts classrooms, basement, concessions, press box, and a maintenance building. The schedule for this phase has not been set, but it is expected to cost about $92 million. Funding relies on voters approving a $292 million bond measure in the March 3, 2020, primary election.
“The delivery of a second comprehensive high school will address one of the greatest challenges our district and community has faced in recent times,” said Dan Cherrier, DUSD’s new board president. “With the purchase of the property now worked out, we are one step closer to turning the dream of a second comprehensive high school into a reality.”