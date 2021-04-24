PLEASANTON
Sunflower Hill has received a $2,500 grant from the Pleasanton Rotary Club Foundation.
The Tri-Valley nonprofit said the funds would be used to purchase supplies for Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch in Pleasanton, an independent-living community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including an arts-and-crafts program and a new pen-pal program for residents to practice letter-writing and further develop their social interaction skills.
“The Pleasanton Rotary Club Foundation is a longtime supporter of Sunflower Hill, and we are incredibly thankful for this grant,” said Edie Nehls, Sunflower Hill executive director. “This grant enables us to offer program-specific supplies to our residents that will provide them with opportunities to further develop social interaction skills, help them improve their fine motor skills, and so much more.”
LIVERMORE
Sunflower Hill has received a $3,850 grant from the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore.
The Livermore-based nonprofit said the grant would be used to support the Sunflower Hill Garden and the annual spring planting project.
Sunflower Hill Garden in Livermore offers a hands-on gardening programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The garden also supplies produce to other local nonprofits, including Tri-Valley Haven, Shepherd’s Gate, and Culinary Angels. More than 5,500 pounds of locally grown food was donated in 2020.
Sunflower Hill said the grant would go for supplies and equipment needed “to ensure a productive planting day and robust summer harvest.”
In addition to supporting the Sunflower Hill Garden, the organization develops residential communities and life-skills programs for adults with developmental disabilities.