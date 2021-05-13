Sunflower Hill has received a $1,250 grant from East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) for its residential and non-residential cooking programs.
“We’re thankful to East Bay Community Energy for this grant,” said Sunflower Hill Executive Director Edie Nehls. “Cooking is a critical skill for those wishing to live independently, and we’re thrilled that our cooking classes have become so popular.”
Sunflower Hill is a nonprofit organization that provides residential facilities and other programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its online cooking classes help build independent living skills, including meal preparation and kitchen safety. The organization also offers cooking classes for residents of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch in Pleasanton who opt into the Meal Plan.
EBCE is a nonprofit public agency that provides renewable energy to 11 cities and rural areas of Alameda County.