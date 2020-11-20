Sunflower Hill has received a Vision 2026 Fund Allocation of $60,000 from Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley.
The county funds will be used for individual and small-group virtual programming for residents of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch in Pleasanton and other Sunflower Hill participants in the Tri-Valley area.
The Pleasanton-based Sunflower Hill is nonprofit providing independent living communities and vocational programs for adults with developmental disabilities. Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch is a 31-unit apartment complex and was the first independent residential community for people with developmental disabilities in the Tri-Valley. The organization also operates the Sunflower Hill Garden in Livermore, which raises organic produce that is then donated to other nonprofits.
Rachel Clark, communications manager for Sunflower Hill, said the programming will focus on building independent living skills, fostering communication, and engaging others in the community.