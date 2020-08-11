Sunflower Hill released a new, short, educational video created for adults with developmental disabilities detailing why it’s important to wear a face mask and how to overcome objections to wearing one.
The video, titled “Join the Team - Wear Your Face Mask,” was created in collaboration with Robert Half, a global staffing firm with offices in the Tri-Valley.
Now available on the Sunflower Hill YouTube Channel, the video offers adults with developmental disabilities, service and program providers, and the greater community a resource to help people feel more comfortable and confident wearing a face mask in public. The video addresses common objections to wearing a mask and can be utilized by schools, churches, childcare centers, nonprofits and anyone in the community.
The video was created as part of Sunflower Hill’s online activities programming. In response to Covid-19 restrictions, the organization shifted its programming online to continue providing learning, enrichment and consistency for its program participants.
“It was important for us to create a face mask video resource for both our program participants and our new residents at Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch,” said Edie Nehls, Sunflower Hill executive director. “As a platform for discussion about mask wearing and how that impacts social interactions, we created the video to ensure our program participants continue to feel supported and confident both when going out in public, and when we are able to meet again in person.”
The video is being used by other organizations as well.
"It’s important for us to know that we are not alone when learning a new skill,” said Emily Correia, director of Enjoy Life More, an adult day program in Livermore serving adults with developmental disabilities. “This video is a useful tool to remind us that we can work through problems with a little help from our friends.”
Correia who plans to share the video with their program participants.
Robert Half employees volunteered to help create the video, including providing a professional script review, full video production, and post-production, as part of the company’s annual Week of Service. In addition, Robert Half also recently awarded Sunflower Hill with a grant enabling the nonprofit to further develop and professionalize its vocational program at the Stable Cafe. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the organization has transformed this program from an in-person cafe experience to a weekly virtual session where participants continue to develop life and social engagement skills.
“Our employees have always enjoyed volunteering at the Sunflower Hill Garden,” said Roy Cook, senior program manager at Robert Half. “When this year’s program went virtual due to the pandemic, it was only natural to continue supporting the organization - but in a different format. By producing a video on the importance of wearing masks, and presenting it in an educational and approachable manner, we hope to help Sunflower Hill’s program participants and the community at large.”
A longtime supporter of Sunflower Hill, Robert Half employees have typically volunteered in the Sunflower Hill Garden during the company’s Week of Service. Unable to do so because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the company offered their professional video services as an alternative.
“We were thrilled when Robert Half approached us about creating a resource to help adults with developmental disabilities overcome any concern or fear associated with wearing a mask and social distancing protocols,” said Nehls. “Wearing a face mask can cause sensory issues or be uncomfortable and even a little scary for someone with developmental disabilities. With the experience and expertise of the generous Robert Half team of volunteers, we are excited to offer this free video resource to our community.”
Sunflower Hill is dedicated to creating spaces and places where adults with developmental disabilities live, work, learn and realize their contributing place as part of the greater community. The organization develops residential communities and vocational and life skills programs that are set in a garden space, a restaurant and soon at its residential community, Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, for adults with developmental disabilities.