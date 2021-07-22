Sunflower Hill will host a fundraising gala, the inaugural Sunflower Showcase, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Friday, July 23, beginning at 6 p.m.
“We are very excited for this unique, inaugural event, which will feature many of the Sunflower Hill residents and program participants,” said Edie Nehls, Sunflower Hill executive director.
The nonprofit Sunflower Hill develops independent-living communities and provides life-skills and enrichment programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Several program participants will perform at the gala, which will be emceed by local comedian and award-winning storyteller Regina Stoops. Students from the vocational Futures Explored Film and Media Studio in Livermore will also introduce their short film, “Inclusion.”
The evening will also include games, raffles, and live and silent auctions.
Tickets range from $85 to $220 and can be purchased through the Bankhead Theater. The Sunflower Showcase will also be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually. Virtual tickets are free and can be reserved at sunflowerhill.org.