Sunflower Hill held its annual fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, a visual and performing arts event showcasing and supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities on July 23 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. The event featured performances by Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner.  (Photo – Chuck Deckert) 