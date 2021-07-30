Sunflower Hill held its annual fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, a visual and performing arts event showcasing and supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities on July 23 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. The event featured performances by Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner. (Photo – Chuck Deckert)
Sunflower Hill's Gala Brings in Talented Performer Kodi Lee
The Korean War and its veterans were recognized during a recent event held in Pleasanton. Organized by the Asian American High School Student Alliance, Pleasanton VFW Post 6298 and the Pleasanton American Legion Post 237, the event was marked…
