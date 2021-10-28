SUNOL — A bull tule elk in Sunol returned to social media notoriety this month. Spotted along State Route 84 east of Interstate 680, the “84 Elk” — as some have named him on Facebook — captured the attention of cellphone–motorist photographers by strutting north of the highway on the side opposite the wilderness. He also raised questions about his origins.
“There's just the one lone bull by himself, and he's been there for about four years,” said Clayton Koopmann, rangeland manager for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. Koopmann, who manages the land around the San Antonio Reservoir, ventured that the 84 Elk could not get back across the highway because of traffic or construction.
The bull belongs to a herd that ranges between the reservoir and Lake Del Valle. The herd branched off from other elk reintroduced to the Mount Hamilton area in 1978.
Jack Romero, ranger aide for the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, said that during wet years, the elk can make it as far north as Sycamore Grove Park in Livermore. Motorists also sometimes see the animals from the highway during the morning and evening hours, when the elk are most active and, coincidentally, commuters are there to watch.
Within an elk herd, only a small percentage of bulls get to participate in the mating season each fall, explained Jeff Miller, the director of the Alameda Creek Alliance. The other bulls therefore feel pressured to strike out on their own in search of new territory. This may be what the 84 Elk had in mind when he first crossed the highway.
Wanderlust has worked well for tule elk in the past. According to the National Park Service, the subspecies was thought to have been hunted to extinction until a rancher near Bakersfield discovered and protected a herd of less than 30 in 1874. Since then, with the help of wildlife management, this remnant has rebounded to 5,700 elk across 22 herds, based on a 2020 survey.
But locally, the Sunol herd is not enjoying the same success. While a helicopter survey counted 138 elk in 2003, Koopmann estimated that today, the herd is probably down to 30 or 40 elk — a drastic decline. Disease, predation and poaching are all possible causes of the decline.
What’s more, helicopter counts are only rough estimates. Miller feels uneasy about the lack of visibility into the herd’s health. Because the Sunol herd ranges primarily on private land, it presents less of a hunting opportunity and receives less attention than other more publicly accessible herds.
For now, whatever is distressing the Sunol herd must be dealt with by the Sunol herd itself — without its 84 Elk.