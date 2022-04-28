Caltrans has approved the closure of State Route 84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, in both directions from Old Canyon Road in Fremont to Main Street in Sunol for the Niles Canyon Stroll & Roll on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Niles Canyon Road will be completely closed in both directions beginning at 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, and will be reopened to traffic later that day at 4 p.m., May 1, 2022. Main Street in Sunol from Bond Street to Kilkare Road will also be closed during these hours. Local traffic on Main Street in Sunol and on Old Canyon Road in Fremont will be permitted.
Residents are cautioned to expect delays during the road closure hours. During this closure, the County of Alameda and local government agencies will host the biennial Niles Canyon Stroll & Roll. Postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the event provides residents an opportunity to bike or walk Niles Canyon Road vehicle free to learn about an effort to install a Class 1 trail.
More about the event and trail can be found at 84strollroll.com. Alameda County thanks motorists and residents for their patience during this event.
Detours:
Traffic from SB Rte 238 (Mission Blvd) Via: Continue SB Rte 238 On-Ramp to NB I-680 NB I-680 Off-Ramp to EB Rte 84
Traffic from Sunol and Pleasanton Sunol Rd Via: EB Rte 84 (Niles Canyon Rd) On-Ramp to SB I-680 SB I-680 Off-Ramp to NB Rte 238 (Mission Blvd) NB Rte 238 WB Rte 84
Traffic from SB Rte 680 and WB Rte 84 Via: Continue SB I-680 Off-Ramp to NB Rte 238 (Mission BIvd) NB Rte 238
Traffic from Palomares Road To Fremont: Use I-580 EB to SB I-680 To Tri-Valley: Use I-580 EB To Hayward/Union City: Use I-580 WB to SB Rte 238 (Foothill/Mission Blvd)