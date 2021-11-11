SUNOL ― A group of Sunol residents will submit a petition to the organizing agencies of the Niles Canyon Trail project in the coming weeks that will detail concerns about how the project will affect quality of life in Sunol.
The project, currently in the design phase, proposes a 6-mile, paved pathway through Niles Canyon suitable for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians. It would connect the Niles District of Fremont with the town of Sunol. The Alameda County Public Works Agency (ACPWA) leads the project.
The petition focuses on the route the trail would take in Sunol. Anna Wang, a petition organizer and Sunol resident, said that some of her neighbors were unaware the preferred route would travel directly in front of their driveways.
“I think part of this (petition) is raising visibility of the project, so Sunolians and other Alameda County residents know,” Wang said.
While the project planners prefer a route that borders Tyler Ranch, travels along Foothill Road and ends at the Sunol Train Station, Foothill Road residents oppose this option.
The residents cite increased vehicle traffic as a safety concern to pedestrians and cyclists on the narrow road, which lacks sidewalks. They also worry the route will cause congestion in downtown Sunol and require the removal of mature shade trees along Foothill Road.
Work on another project on Foothill Road — the Tyler Ranch Staging Area — has exacerbated the residents’ concerns about the Niles Canyon project.
East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) began development of the staging area in September. Located at the west end of Foothill Road, it promises a picnic area, park residence and 70-slot parking lot when complete next summer.
Wang said the construction caught her and her neighbors by surprise. Other than a postcard mailed the week prior to the start of construction, residents said EBRPD conducted no direct outreach about the Tyler Ranch construction plans between 2012 and 2021. Lina Owsley, a Foothill Road resident, said not all residents along the road even received the postcard.
“We had a Sunol Citizen Advisory Council (SCAC) meeting last month to ask (EBRPD), ‘Why didn't you notify the neighbors?’” said Wang. “‘You were about to break ground — why didn't you update anyone?’”
Brian Holt, Chief of Planning for EBRPD, acknowledged at the SCAC meeting that outreach could have been better over the years.
“We own that; we take responsibility for that,” Holt continued.
Connie DeGrange, SCAC Chair, added later in the meeting, “It is very upsetting to the community of Sunol when they see people coming in developing parts of the town without communicating with us.”
Holt later explained that following 2012, a lengthy permitting process mired the Tyler Ranch project, and during that time, outreach went dark. He agreed the residents have a legitimate complaint.
He further noted that the project team did, however, present proposals to the EBRPD board in public meetings beginning in 2016 and is actively responding to residents’ correspondence.
Although the Niles Canyon Trail and the Tyler Ranch Staging Area are two independent projects, the petition organizers fear that a communication gap similar to the Tyler Ranch episode is playing out again with the Niles Canyon project. They claim that the Foothill Road trail option “was created and prioritized without any recent outreach to the residents who reside along Foothill Road, other residents in the town of Sunol, or the Sunol Citizens Advisory Council.”
Wang described how the residents have, for years, advocated for a previously published trail alternative that bypasses Foothill Road, and instead enters Sunol on the south side of the canyon. But project documents after 2017, as listed in the petition, omit the south canyon option.
A feasibility study published by Alameda County cited the cost of two additional bridges and adverse environmental impact as reasons to abandon the south canyon option. ACPWA also said the Foothill Road option “was supported by the overwhelming majority of community members and stakeholders involved in the (outreach) process.”
ACPWA conducted community outreach for the Niles Canyon project in the form of five community meetings and three Stroll and Roll events through Niles Canyon over the past seven years. ACPWA will also provide a project update at the Nov. 17 SCAC meeting.
The final route decision, however, has not yet been made, according to ACPWA. An upcoming Environmental Impact Report “will review the project and alternatives and provide a recommendation for the least environmentally impactful trail alignment for the project.” The draft report will be available early 2022.