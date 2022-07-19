A company operating a sand-mining facility in Alameda County will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle charges that it discharged untreated wastewater into Alameda Creek last year, officials with the state Water Resources Control Board (WRCB) said Thursday.
Mission Valley Rock must pay nearly the statutory limit after it allegedly discharged 41,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from its Sunol facility in March. The total settlement is $368,940.
According to the WRCB, Mission Valley Rock failed to properly decommission a pipeline, which then ruptured, depositing several inches of sediment in the creek bed and along the bank. The discharged violated Mission Valley Rock's discharge permit, according to the board.
"This fine serves as a reminder to everyone to pay attention to old infrastructure and protect our creeks," Thomas Mumley, WRECB interim executive officer, said in a statement.
The discharge clouded creek water, threatening life in the creek, and may have contained toxins such as grease, oils and metals, according to officials. Mission Valley Rock took out the ruptured pipe, cleaned the creek bank of sediment, and trained its employees to prevent similar problems in the future, but the company was unable to remove sediment from the active creek channel.
Mission Valley Rock agreed to pay about $185,000 to the state Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account and an equal amount to map and survey water quality. Attempts to reach someone who could comment for Mission Valley Rock were unsuccessful.