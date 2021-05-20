LIVERMORE — Facing stiff opposition from Tri-Valley property owners and environmentalists, Sunwalker Energy of Oakland has withdrawn its approved project to build a 59-acre solar power generating site in agricultural land near Livermore, county planning authorities said Thursday.
The company emailed its decision to Alameda County planning officials on Wednesday, prompting officials to remove four appeals of the project from the Board of Supervisors June 3 meeting agenda, said Damien Curry, a county planner.
The email was not made public.
“The reasons stated are time/money and no clear outcome to (the) project, difficulty attracting/keeping investors,” Curry said.
Attempts for comment from Sunwalker Energy were unsuccessful.
Curry said the withdrawal cancels the conditional-use permit to develop the solar farm approved by the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (EBZA) in December. Sunwalker or another entity would have to begin the process anew if a similar project for the site is planned, Curry said.
“We’re unsure if they’ll come back to the project or not,” Curry said.
Sunwalker’s plan would have placed a solar farm capable of generating six megawatts of power on most of a 71-acre parcel at 4871 N. Livermore Ave.
The solar farm would have been developed near a site where Intersect Power plans to build a 350-acre solar farm. Intersect Power’s Aramis project was approved in March.
Both large-scale solar facilities faced significant community opposition. Three groups — Save North Livermore Valley; Friends of Livermore; Friends of Open Space and Vineyards — and residents John and Jackie Bowles filed appeals with the Board of Supervisors to stop the Sunwalker project.
In April, Supervisors David Haubert, Richard Valle and Wilma Chan voted 3-0 to consider the appeals, and revisit the EBZA’s certification of the project’s final environmental impact report and approval of the conditional-use permit. Supervisors Keith Carson and Nate Miley were not in attendance at the time.
Among other charges, the appellants said that the project was an improper use of agricultural land; it would ruin aesthetics, violate Measure D and harm federally listed species; and that the county needed to develop a solar policy. The groups also stated that the Sunwalker project violated the county’s Williamson Act, which enables local governments to enter into contracts with private landowners for the purpose of restricting specific parcels of land to agricultural or related open space use.
Chris O’Brien of Save North Livermore Valley said his group was ecstatic about Sunwalker’s decision.
“We really didn’t see that coming, and it was a welcome surprise,” he said.
Sunwalker and the county would have been sued had the board denied the appeals, O’Brien said. He noted that voters passed Measure D in 2000 to preserve open space and agricultural lands in Alameda County.
Merlin Newton of Save North Livermore Valley said he was surprised it took Sunwalker so long to drop out.
“We are very pleased with the fact that they’ve withdrawn their application to move forward with this project,” Newton said. “This has been going on for five years.”
Dick Schneider of Friends of Livermore said he was happy with the decision.
“Sunwalker’s proposal violated the Williamson Act,” he said.