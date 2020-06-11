Retiring Supervisor Scott Haggerty recently announced his endorsement of Dublin Mayor David Haubert for District 1 County Supervisor.
Haubert came in second in the March 2020 primary and will compete for the District 1 County Supervisor seat in November against candidate Vinnie Bacon.
“My friend, Mayor David Haubert, is the right choice to lead our county,” said Haggerty, who represented District 1 for the last 24 years. “David has the experience and problem-solving skills that we need to move us into the future. District 1 will be in good hands with David on the Board of Supervisors.”
“I am honored to have earned the support and trust of Supervisor Haggerty,” Haubert said. “His record of serving Alameda County is legendary, and our lives have been improved by having his voice on the Board of Supervisors. He has dedicated 24 years of his life to solving Alameda’s most difficult problems, and I will try to live up to his high standards.”
Haggerty went on to say Haubert has demonstrated that he can offer practical solutions for difficult problems.
“We need David’s kind of leadership as our county continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and works towards safely reopening,” Haggerty concluded.
Haubert and his wife, Michele, have been married for 29 years and are the proud parents of three daughters, Katelyn, Karissa and Courtney. Haubert served on the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees for 10 years until his election to the Dublin City Council in 2012. In 2014, he was elected as the Mayor of Dublin and has proudly been serving his constituents in this role ever since.