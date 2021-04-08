LIVERMORE — A new citywide Livermore survey conducted by polling firm David Binder Research shows voter opposition to the revised plan for downtown presented by Eden Housing last December.
Almost two-thirds of the survey’s 300 participants have heard “at least a little” about the plan, according to the poll. Of those, 59% said they oppose the new plan with only 22% in support. After a series of questions describing opposing viewpoints in favor and against the Eden Housing plan, 73% of the voters say they oppose the plan, with only 18% in favor – a more than 4 to 1 majority against the plan.
“We conducted this poll and let the pollster present the issues in the fairest way possible, including making sure that positive and negative statements were balanced and very similar in length,” said Ruth Gasten, spokesperson for Save Livermore Downtown, which sponsored the survey. “What this poll shows is that Livermore residents are extremely concerned about the impact of the revised plan on our downtown and are looking for alternatives from the city council and Eden Housing to drastically improve what Eden is proposing ... (Voters) support alternatives that could provide the affordable housing we need and save the unique charm of our downtown. They just need the city council and Eden Housing to take action.”
A polling memo written by David Binder Research shows the exact content of the poll and the language used to describe Eden Housing’s plan and arguments for and against it.
Building Size
After background questions, the pollster asked for feedback on overall feelings — positive, negative or neutral — regarding changes to the building size. The description that paired with this question noted, “In the revised plan, housing buildings are larger. This will enable more 3-bedroom units and more common space in the buildings. The footprint of the new buildings is increased by about 42%, and the buildings have been moved 8 feet closer to L Street. With larger buildings, public park space between the buildings is reduced by 32% and about half of the public open space in the revised plan is hardscape rather than grass, reducing green park space by 60%.” In response to this description, 68% said they felt negatively about these changes to building size, 13% were positive, 15% were neutral, and 5% didn’t know.
Parking
The next question covered changes to parking. The description stated, “In the revised plan, parking is located in an underground garage beneath the housing to make it convenient for residents. There are 98 fewer spaces in the underground garage than current city parking regulations require. A lower number of spaces reduces construction costs, and additional parking is available in the L Street public parking garage just across Veterans Way. Since the housing is located downtown and near public transportation, less residential parking may be needed. There is only one exit and entrance to the underground garage on L Street, and combined with less parking than city regulations require, this may create traffic congestion on L Street.” In response to the description, 67% said they felt negatively about these changes to parking, 9% were positive, 19% were neutral, and 5% didn’t know.
Affordable Housing
When asked about changes to the affordable housing aspect of the new plan, 69% of respondents said they felt negatively about these changes, 12% were positive, 14% were neutral, and 6% didn’t know. The question paired with the following description: “The revised plan changes the affordable housing that will be available. It includes housing only for low incomes, very low incomes, and homeless people. Livermore has an urgent unmet need for these levels of affordable housing. The original plan set aside units for people earning up to 120% of the area median income, which would have allowed teachers, police and firefighters to qualify. Under the revised plan, teachers, police and firefighters would not qualify for these units.”
Following descriptions of the changes to building size, parking and affordable housing, voters in this survey were asked whether they support or oppose the developer’s revised housing plan for downtown. Seventy-four percent opposed the revised plan, 18% supported it, and 8% didn’t know.
Arguments For, Against Eden’s Revised Plan
The pollster further detailed arguments for and against the revised plan.
Under arguments for the plan, the survey stated, “Supporters of the revised plan say it includes much-needed affordable housing, which is required to secure federal and county funding. They say that to keep that funding we must go forward with these revisions and stay on schedule. Otherwise, the project could lose its $14.4 million loan from Alameda County, which would kill the project or leave Livermore taxpayers on the hook.
Under arguments against the plan, the survey stated, “Opponents of the developer’s proposed changes say this is not what was promised to the community. They say the revised plan decreases park space and provides inadequate parking. It increases traffic, and removes workforce housing for teachers, police and firefighters. In addition, the larger buildings across from the new high-rises on L Street will harm the open feeling of Livermore’s historic downtown.
After hearing arguments, opinion on the revised housing plan showed 73% opposed the revised plan, 18% supported it, and 10% didn’t know.
Arguments For, Against Seeking an Alternative
The survey concluded with arguments for and against moving forward with the revised plan or seeking an alternative.
In favor of retaining the developer’s plan, supporters said, “We have waited long enough and must now move forward with the downtown plan supported by the community. Over 11,000 people are on a waiting list for the Eden Housing organization, and we need to move forward without delay. Millions of dollars in funding for the project depend on affordable housing being built at this specific location and staying on schedule. The location has been zoned for affordable housing for years, and it's questionable whether that can be changed. Moving the housing or falling off schedule would mean the project can’t happen or taxpayers would need to pay for it.”
Supporters of a downtown alternative said, “We can come up with a financially feasible plan that addresses the needs of the community and Eden Housing without unnecessary delay. Relocating the housing across Railroad Avenue to the north, off the city center, could increase the number of affordable units and include much-needed teacher housing. It would also provide more parking at less cost, while decreasing traffic congestion. We should use the space in the city center to create a larger downtown park, which would be a magnet for residents and visitors. Livermore’s character would be preserved, and another plan is better for both Eden Housing and the community.”
After hearing these arguments, 67% preferred finding alternatives, 17% preferred the developer’s revised plan, and 16% were unsure.
The polling memo is available to the public at www.SaveLivermoreDowntown.com. David Binder Research conducted the survey of voters in Livermore from March 29 to 31 this year. Interviews were conducted by telephone, using landlines and cell phones, and online. The margin of error for the full sample is ±5.7%.