The Tri-Valley Air Quality Community Alliance is conducting a survey to determine how air quality is affecting the community.
The survey is being funded by the Bay Air Quality Management District, which considers Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, and San Ramon to be “impacted communities” because both ozone and fine particulate matter air-quality standards are exceeded on some days of the year.
The management district said the increasing frequency of wildfires and elevated temperatures have worsened these conditions, and the health of sensitive populations, including children, asthmatics, and the elderly, may be affected.
The Tri-Valley community alliance is comprised of local elected officials, scientists, environmental activists, parents and educators. To participate in the survey, go to https://tvaqca.org.