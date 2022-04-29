A 17-year-old Livermore resident has been arrested in connection with the April 15 shooting death of a Richmond teen on Meritage Common and Collier Canyon Road in Livermore.
Livermore police arrested the suspect without incident at the Super 8 Motel on Foothill Boulevard in Hayward on Tuesday, April 26, and he was booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder. The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a minor.
According to police, the victim, a 15-year-old female, and the shooter, were known to each other. The victim’s name is also being withheld.
Additionally, on Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m., Livermore police arrested 44-year-old Tomika Cremer of Livermore without incident during a traffic stop on North Canyons Parkway at Collier Canyon Road. Cremer is related to the suspect. She was arrested for being an accessory after the fact. During the investigation, it was determined Cremer helped the suspect avoid arrest knowing he was wanted for murder.
“To say the Livermore Police Department has worked tirelessly on this investigation would be an understatement,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. “Livermore Police worked as a team to ensure every step was taken to solve this case and bring justice to the victim’s family. We also want to thank our partners in law enforcement for their assistance.”
The case has been turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information related to this homicide can contact Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.