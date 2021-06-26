PLEASANTON — On Friday, June 25, officers from the Pleasanton Police Department arrested 44-year-old Darrell Lee Robinson for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and for an outstanding felony warrant.
Contrary to statements made on social media, no shots were fired during this incident.
Prior to the arrest, at 2:16 p.m., Pleasanton officers had located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot located at 6790 Bernal Ave.
When officers attempted to contact the driver of the vehicle, the driver, Robinson, fled northbound through the parking lot. As Robinson sped toward Bernal Avenue, he drove over concrete parking blocks and through landscaping causing the vehicle to become disabled on Bernal Avenue. He exited and ran from the scene. He was quickly apprehended on the northbound I-680 off-ramp.
Robinson was booked at Santa Rita Jail.