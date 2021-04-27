UPDATE: On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the suspect in this case, Justin Michael McDaniels (05/11/1981), was booked into Santa Rita Jail and is being held without bail. McDaniels was charged with discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, which could result in injury or death.
"The Pleasanton Police Department wants to clarify that no officers discharged their weapons during this incident and are grateful no one was injured," wrote the department in a release.
PLEASANTON — On Friday, April 23, at 10:10 pm, the Pleasanton Police Department received reports of an adult male subject repeatedly discharging a firearm from inside his residence on Arroyo Court. Approximately 100 rifle rounds were fired with several entering nearby residences. The East County Tactical Team responded and assisted patrol officers with protecting the community and safely taking the suspect into custody.
There were no other occupants inside the suspect’s residence during the incident. No one was injured from the gunfire or during the arrest. The suspect will be evaluated by mental health professionals and booked at Santa Rita Jail for discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.
The Pleasanton Police Department is requesting anyone with information concerning this incident to call the police department at 925-931-5100.