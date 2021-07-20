DUBLIN — A theft suspect released from the Santa Rita Jail late Monday immediately beat a jail employee, took his car and led police on a chase to Hayward and back before surrendering across the street from the Dublin courthouse, authorities said.
Luke Emanuel Barbero, 25, was returned to custody less than 40 minutes after his initial release Monday night, deputies said.
Barbero was first arrested in Dublin on Sunday around 7:30 p.m., according to Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt, on suspicion of stealing a laptop computer and some other items at the Barnes & Noble at the Hacienda Crossing shopping center. He was released about 10 p.m. Monday.
Alameda County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Barbero had qualified for the county's zero bail policy that began with the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the numbers of people in custody in the Santa Rita facility.
"He then walks down the ramp, goes to the parking lot, attacks and beats a contract employee who works in the kitchen, steals the car and takes off on the 580 westbound to Hayward," Kelly said.
Following the chase and subsequent surrender, records show he was arrested at 10:36 p.m. He was booked at the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of carjacking and evading police and held on $175,000 bail.
Barbero met the description of a suspect who stole items from Burlington Coat Factory. The unidentified property was found in his possession, Schmidt said.
The victim of the carjacking was not seriously injured, authorities said.