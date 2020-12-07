A Livermore man suspected of crashing a stolen pickup truck into a Fremont liquor store and escaping with lottery tickets didn't have much luck afterward.
Jeremy Ferreira, 37, vanished after the Nov. 16 smash-and-grab burglary, but he made it easy for detectives to pin the crime on him. He left his wallet and identification behind in the stolen truck, police said.
He’s now in jail.
During the early morning crime caught on video, two men backed a Ford F350 into the glass front doors of the Meadow Square Liquor Store and snatched up lottery tickets, cigarettes and other items. The thieves sped away, abandoning the truck several blocks down the road.
According to police, officers examined the truck and "recovered items for two well-known suspects." One of those items turned out to be Ferreira's "wallet/ID," Fremont police Detective Tyler Layfield wrote in a court report.
"Ferreira was a very close match to the video surveillance footage from the store as well, but he had a mask covering his face," Layfield wrote.
Ferreira, who already was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree burglary in Mountain View, was put under surveillance. Layfield and other Fremont police watched him drive Dec. 1 from Fremont to Livermore in a Mercedes Benz.
Detectives followed Ferreira to a 7-Eleven gas station at Greenville and Southfront roads. He parked, got out and was arrested on the warrant, police said.
Police found what was suspected to be methamphetamine in his jeans pocket, Layfield said.
"During the search I located a backpack on the front seat," Layfield wrote. "Inside the backpack was another smaller bag, which contained a Sig Sauer semiautomatic .45-caliber firearm. Also in that same small bag was a fully loaded eight-round magazine ― which was for the pistol ― loaded with .45-caliber rounds, and a small (plastic bag) containing another 17 .45-caliber rounds of ammunition."
Ferreira, according to police, is considered a "prolific offender." His rap sheet includes arrests for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, kidnapping, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession, domestic violence and evading police. A complaint filed by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office indicates he has two "strikes" on his record.
Ferreira was held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for an appearance in Alameda County Superior Court on Jan. 5. Prosecutors charged him with the Mountain View burglary and offenses related to the gun and ammunition possession. More charges could come later for the Fremont burglary caper.
As far as the other man, Fremont detectives detained a 30-year-old Hayward resident on Nov. 20 when he was caught on video trying to cash one of the stolen lottery tickets. He was interviewed and released, but remains under investigation, police said.
He was not identified.