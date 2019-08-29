On August 27, 2019, at about 2:30 p.m., officers were called to 4825 Hopyard Road to investigate a suspicious-looking suitcase. A locked suitcase was found chained near a gas line for several days. When a maintenance employee cut the chain to remove the suitcase, he heard a strange mechanical noise coming from inside the suitcase.
The Alameda County Sheriffs’ Office Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene. Surrounding businesses were evacuated for safety concerns. The bomb squad rendered the suitcase safe. Officers found the suitcase contained only clothing, personal items, some glass bottles, a watch, and an electric razor which may have created the initial cause for concern.
No one was injured and businesses returned to normal activity by 4:00 p.m.
Any with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.