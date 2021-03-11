REGIONAL — A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Sutter Health to stop initial shots of the vaccine and reschedule second-shot appointments for thousands of patients.
Officials said they began the cancellations of up to 90,000 appointments because of supply issues last week. In an email to local media, Sutter representatives said they should receive enough vaccine shipments over the next several days to begin rescheduling the appointments.
According to the Northern California health system’s website, they are not scheduling first-dose appointments due to this limited supply.
“Because the first portion of the state-allocated vaccine supply won’t arrive until mid-next week, most patients will still need to be rescheduled,” Sutter said in an emailed statement.
However, good news is on the horizon. Monique Binkley Smith, the system’s media relations manager, said that many county and local partners have given vaccines to Sutter Health in recent days.
“This additional and unexpected supply, along with the state’s commitment to provide approximately 60,000 doses over the next two weeks, allows us to reschedule those impacted patients, starting as early as this weekend,” she said.
Staff hopes to have enough vaccines to administer the required second shots in suggested time limits.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, but not earlier than recommended (i.e. three weeks for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or one month for the Moderna vaccine). However, second doses administered within a grace period of four days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid. They do make it clear that if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose.
Currently, only limited data are available on efficacy of Moderna vaccines administered beyond this window.
“As long as we continue to receive sufficient supply, we anticipate being able to complete all second dose vaccinations well within the CDC’s recommended timeframe,” said Binkley Smith. “We may still need to reschedule some second-dose patients and will reach out to them in advance.
For more information about Sutter Health’s vaccine schedules, visit www.sutterhealth.org.
Other agencies offering vaccinations locally include Stanford Health Care – Valley Care and Kaiser Permanente.
According to its website, Stanford Health Care – Valley Care is now able to schedule vaccination appointments for health care workers; individuals 65 and older; and persons at risk of occupational exposure to COVID-19 through their work in any role in the following sectors: education and child care (including staff and any other workers involved in child or student care); emergency services; and agriculture and food. However, vaccine supply remains limited, and officials will continue to add more appointments as they get more vaccines. Stanford Health Care has received both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://shc.is/3qtmU3a.
At Kaiser Permanente, staff is currently vaccinating health care workers; residents of long-term care facilities; people 65 and older; and people working in education and child care; food and agriculture; and emergency services. According to its website, supply is still limited but increasing, as the State of California has increased the weekly vaccine allocation to better match the number of members the organization serves. The hospital is scheduled to receive 20% of California’s vaccine supply. As they get more supply, they will continue to include additional groups by looking at age, health risks, and job types. For more information, visit https://k-p.li/3bw8UkR.