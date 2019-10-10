Former White House counsel John Dean didn’t mince words when comparing his former boss, Richard Nixon, with Donald Trump. “I think that this president is going to make Richard Nixon look like a choir boy” said Dean, a key figure in the Watergate coverup that brought down Nixon’s presidency in 1974.
With the possible impeachment of President Trump on the minds of many people, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell invited John Dean to discuss the current impeachment inquiry at an Oct. 1 Town Hall meeting in Union City. About 400 people attended.
Swalwell, a Democrat, opened the meeting. “We are in the midst of a national crisis. We have a constitution that needs to be upheld and a rule of law to be followed. The process will be fair but swift. What’s at stake is (allowing) presidential extortion, and we are in the midst of an ongoing coverup” of the Ukraine situation.
Swalwell explained that Watergate was also in large part a coverup. “John Dean was initially a part of that coverup, but later testified in a televised hearing about wrongdoings in which he was involved, including payments to the burglars and the existence of taped evidence,” he said. “Testifying that day encouraged others to do the right thing.”
Dean began by recounting Nixon’s decision to step down. “Richard Nixon did the right thing. He resigned his office rather than putting the country through the agony of an impeachment. Hiding information is not new. What happens today is going to be painful and none of us know how it is going to turn out,” Dean said. “Trump’s followers must be voted out of office to change current political behaviors,” he added.
The first question from the audience concerned whistleblowers, considering how the current White House reacted, by likening the action to treason. “After Watergate the Code for Ethical Behavior was rewritten,” Dean said. “The White House Counsel represents an organization, not Donald Trump. It’s only the office of the president he holds. I am hopeful that the people on the Counsel will take this seriously. Cover-ups just don’t work.”
“Threats made by this president questioning the patriotism of the accuser and wanting to meet face to face is typical,” Dean continued. “The behavior of Nixon and his staff required my being placed in the witness protection program. Now we live in an electronic era, so hiding the identity of the whistleblower should be an easy problem to solve.
Swalwell was asked if he expected the inquiry would be over by the 2020 election. “The focus is on the Ukraine extortion. I believe we can move quickly and do our work judiciously in the House, then it’s up to the Senate. None of us are above the law, including the President.
“I believe there is strong evidence he has broken a number of laws. Doing nothing will make his behavior worse. If we do nothing, we will lower the standard of conduct for future presidents. If you don’t impeach this president, what would (ever) be considered an abuse of power?”
Discussing the transcript of the Trump’s Ukraine phone calls that White House officials hid in a separate classified server, Dean asked, “Why would you put them there if there wasn’t very damaging material on them?”
In answer to a question about executive privilege only to be used to protect confidential communications which would impair governmental function, Swalwell said, “This president is manipulating executive privilege. This is obstruction of Congress. His conduct challenges the rule of law and the honor code that those in government follow. We have a lawless president right now.”
Dean noted that “the norms that government (customarily) follows are not written anywhere. But now with the behavior of this president someone is going to have to codify these and make them into binding rules and binding laws. We have to protect ourselves from this type of behavior again.”
Danvy Le, assistant professor in political science at Cal State East Bay, asked Swalwell and Dean how “should the notion of democracy be discussed with my students,” since the process in place will probably end up with no conviction. “How do I tell them that democracy is still alive and still has a voice?”
“Because of the way the process is not working (now) in many regards, (your students) will have to double and triple down on getting themselves and others to the polls,” Dean said.